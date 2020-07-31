A member of the Brazil Concert Band has tested positive for COVID-19 according to band director Matthew Huber.
After consulting the City of Brazil and band officers, Huber says the band has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020 Brazil Concert Band season, including this Sunday's concert.
A story published in advance in this weekend's Valley Life gave details on the band's Sunday concert; that concert is among those now canceled.
