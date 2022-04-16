Delta Theta Tau will hold its Brain Tumor 5K this spring.
The event will start at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Delta Theta Tau Shelter in Deming Park. Money made from the 5K will go to Head for the Cure, an organization that raises awareness, funds and hope for the brain tumor community.
Packet pickup will be 8 a.m. on event day at the Delta Theta Tau shelter. For more information, contact Mandy Allen at mrsamandaallendtt@gmail.com or search Head for the Cure 5K on Facebook. Online registration can be done at https://headforthecure.org/foundation/events.
