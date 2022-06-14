'Born to Dance' reception Friday at Swope

The opening reception of “Born to Dance,” a multi-media exhibition of the artworks and jewelry by highly-respected Terre Haute artist Catherine Knight will be from 5 to 8 p.m. (with a talk at 6) Friday at the Swope Art Museum.
"Born to Dance" describes the spirit of Knight's work and free-spirited approach to creating art, said Swope curator Amy MacLennan.
The Swope’s exhibition of Knight’s was made possible when an avid collector of her works, former Terre Haute resident Neil Nelson, contributed 15 of her framed artworks to the Swope. Other individuals’ loans of Knight’s artwork and jewelry are also on display. The show will continue through July.
Knight was an Air Force wife when, in 1977, her husband, Joel, was transferred to Hulman field. She began taking art classes at Indiana State University and eventually earned a master of fine arts degree.
After finishing her studies at ISU, for a while Knight represented the college as one of Indiana’s traveling artists. Her art has often been juried into the sales gallery at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, plus other galleries around the world, and Indiana galleries in New Harmony and Greencastle.
Some of Knight's work has made its way into collections in France and China. In Terre Haute, her work is often displayed at Arts Illiana.
