Clay County author Marjorie Hopkins will sign copies of her recently published young adult fiction books from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Lynn’s Olde Fashioned Soda Fountain Shoppe at Lynn’s Pharmacy, 22 W. National Ave. in Brazil.
Hopkins has written most of her life after graduating from DePauw University in Greencastle with a degree in English composition.
For over 30 years she has been a contributor to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, first as a Clay County correspondent reporting many hard news stories and then as a features writer where her stories frequently appeared Sundays on the cover of the Valley Life section. In addition, she has written for the Indiana Business Magazine, Terre Haute Living magazine, Wabash Valley Magazine and state and local promotional publications like Explore Clay County, the Parke County Guide and Discover Putnam County.
Hopkins’ first book, “Dying to Meet Him — Wit and Wisdom from a Funeral Director’s Wife,” was published in 2011 by Tate Publishing Co. Her most recent books, “They’ll Call Me a Child” and “What I Did on My Summer Vacation (Mystery at the old McMillan House)” were written in the early-1980s and recently were revised and published. All three books will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.