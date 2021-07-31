Author Marjorie Hopkins of Brazil has recently published two young adult fiction books and will have a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Lynn’s Olde Fashioned Soda Fountain Shoppe at Lynn’s Pharmacy, 22 W. National Ave., Brazil.
Hopkins’ first book, “Dying to Meet Him: Wit and Wisdom from a Funeral Director’s Wife,” was published in 2011 by Tate Publishing Co. Her two most recent books, “They’ll Call Me a Child” and “What I Did on My Summer Vacation (Mystery at the Old McMillan House)” were written in the early-1980s and were recently revised and published.
Hopkins will have all three books available for purchase.
