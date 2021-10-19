Linden Leaf Gifts, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, will host local author Lacey Robinson for a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Robinson, who teaches fifth grade at Riley Elementary School, will sign copies of her first book, “A to Z the Bible Teaches Me,” which was published in 2020 by BIG Pen Publishing, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In her book, Robinson pens rhymes for each letter of the alphabet and adds Bible scripture in the attempt to help explain the principles of the Bible for children ages 2-5.
“The most important thing I want children to learn while reading the book is that God loves them,” Robinson said. “When writing the book, I had small children at home. I loved reading rhyming books to them. As they got older, I enjoyed letting them practice reading to me. Again, rhyming books were usually a hit.
“I included the scripture to go along with each rhyme because the teacher in me is always hopeful children will want to learn more.”
Robinson added she is currently working on her second book, which also is geared for children.
Linden Leaf Gifts is inside Providence Spirituality & Conference Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
