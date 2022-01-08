A stack of yet-to-be opened books on my nightstand proves that I could have spent even more time reading in the last year. Although I kept up a pretty steady regimen in the past 12 months, that crackerjack assortment of unopened stories proves that there’s always time for more. It also reminds me of what the wonderful travel and science writer, David Quammen, says about books that are waiting to be read: “A good book, resting unopened in its slot on a shelf, is full of majestic potentiality…”
What I did read must have been worthwhile, for still in need of weekly dusting until I open them are Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” Chris Wallace’s thrilling account of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, Dan Shaughnessy’s return to Larry Bird’s glory years in Boston, an exciting World War II escape story from Tom Clavin, and so many more. A book or two from that group could have easily made it into this, my annual Best 12 Books-of-the-Past-Year feature, but they’ll just have to wait for their chances as I whittle my way through them in the months to come. As I did last year, the first six off my list (I include a seventh just because I can) will be discussed in this first installment, the other half-dozen coming next week, including my best book of the year.
‘V-2’
January, and its cold wind, usually proves to be one of the best months for reading, so I spent much of it near a living room lamp pouring through Robert Harris’ “V-2” (Alfred Knoff, 312 pages, 2020). I have always been a devoted fan of novels about wartime intrigue, and Harris rivals Higgins, Kerr, Forsyth and Follett for developing spellbinding plots and singular heroes that leave evil Nazis in their proper place. This book typically mingles fiction and fact to tell the story of a crew of female British mathematicians — among them Kay Caton-Walsh — who use their slide rules at break-neck speed in an attempt to foil Hitler’s potent rocket attacks on London in 1944. Also among the cast of characters is Rudi Graf, a German civilian-engineer disillusioned with the Third Reich and mystified by his boss, scientist and sometimes Nazi, Werner von Braun.
Among Harris’ best dialogue are the deluded remarks of Heinrich Himmler, the second most powerful man in Germany, as he blathers fascist lunacy at a dinner party Graf and von Braun attend: “The Fuhrer thinks and acts for the benefit of Europe. He regards himself as the last champion of the Western world and its culture… We must bear in mind the greatness of our mission and simply force people to accept good fortune …The whole wealth of labour we now control must be enlisted in the life-and-death struggle …”
“Was I dreaming, or was that insane?” von Braun asks Graf.
‘Grant’s Tomb’
February, cold and gloomy outside, was another good month to be inside, and I enjoyed no book more than Louis Picone’s “Grant’s Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon” (Arcade, 322 pages, 2021). Most often relegated to the bottom tier on scales of presidential greatness, Grant’s star seems to be rising among historians now. There was, however, no American more revered at his death — 20 years after the Civil War ended — than Grant, who managed to complete his best-selling set of memoirs just a few days before he died of throat cancer in the summer of 1885.
Instead of presenting a broad and detailed sweep of his remarkable life, Picone effectively deals with the financial hardships that Grant faced after he left the presidency, the writing of those memoirs with publishing help from Mark Twain, and Grant’s courageous battle with his terminal illness. There was an immediate outcry for a major American monument to Grant’s memory, but Picone leads readers through the series of challenges in financing, selecting a location for, and the construction of the massive tomb in New York City, as well as with the struggle to not only complete it, but maintain it to this day.
In one passage early in the book, Picone describes Grant — oddly caricaturized and overlooked today — for the epic figure he truly was: “Had Grant enjoyed perfect health and financial security, writing his memoirs in under ten months would have been a formidable accomplishment. That he was able to do so while bankrupt and cancer-ridden is nothing less than heroic. Dr. Douglas, who was with him through the ordeal, released a statement: ‘If he was great in his life, he was even greater in his death. Not a murmur, not a moan, from first to last. He died as he had lived, a true man.’”
‘Sergeant Salinger’
March may have teased us with a few hints of spring, but it also left me with the difficult choice of choosing from a lot of book titles. The one I most anticipated was Jerome Charyn’s “Sergeant Salinger” (Bellevue Literary Press, 286 pages, 2021), a novelization of writer J.D. Salinger’s devastating experience in the Counter Intelligence Corps in World War II, service that surely scarred and affected him for the rest of his long, reclusive life and influenced his classic, “The Catcher in the Rye.”
“He woke to the bells of the basilica inside the medieval walls of Charlemagne’s little fortress town and to the chants of priests at their morning prayers. The songs revived Sonny and removed that constant cannonade he heard day and night in his one good ear.”
‘A Month in the Country’
I am cheating a bit here, but since I read Charyn’s searing account of the effects the war had on Salinger, I sought out another book I had read long before, J.L. Carr’s magnificent and brief “A Month in the Country” (The New York Review of Books, 135 pages, 1980). It’s an account of a broken World War I veteran, Tom Birkin, who is hired to restore a forgotten mural in a tiny English village’s church. Birkin, wounded by his experiences in the trenches and in a failed marriage, is not healed by his labor at the church, but is nonetheless encouraged to get on with his life. It is a book, that if I were still teaching, would be required reading for my senior students.
In a conversation he has with a fellow veteran of the Great War, Birkin says, “…talking would help. They’d told me that only time would clean me up, and I believed them. Anyway, all that was past and gone, and in those days at Oxgodby, I was engrossed in my work. It was tremendously exciting; perhaps you can understand if I explain that, to begin with, I wasn’t sure what I was uncovering.”
‘A World of Wonders’
Come April, I was ready to get outdoors to explore a greening world, but also managed to travel to new places through books. That happened best with the tiny but mighty (and aptly named), “A World of Wonders: In Praise of Dragonflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” (Milkweed Editions, 184 pages, 2020), by poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil.
In a most unusual book — splashed with wonderful illustrations by Fumi Nakamura — Nezhukumatathil (I won’t make you pronounce that in your head again) uses a series of short essays that intertwine many of her childhood reminiscences with scientific observations about insects, animals and plants. Both personal narrative and scientific observation at once, the book is enough to inspire the reader to get outside to feel the dew of the grass under their feet. Certainly, the author uses what she has learned about the natural world to help her with lessons about living her own life, but the miracles she shares about narwhals and fireflies, red-spotted newts and catalpa trees, monsoons and dancing frogs, enthrall and entertain readers at the same time.
On monarch butterflies: “There’s a spot over Lake Superior where migrating butterflies veer sharply. No one understood why they made such a quick turn at that specific place until a geologist finally made the connection: a mountain rose out of the water in that exact location thousands of years ago. These butterflies and their offspring can remember a mass they have never seen, breaking just so, and fly out of the way. How did they pass on this knowledge of the invisible?”
‘The Plot’
May saw me return to fiction for my best book of the month, a wonderfully original mystery, Jean Korelitz’s “The Plot” (Celadon Books, 322 pages, 2021). I have already recommended this book to several other readers for good reason: A has-been novelist, now teaching at writing workshops to aspiring but mostly hackneyed writers, stumbles across the plot of a book that is too good to resist after its overbearing author dies. Not long after he — Jake Bonner — returns to the spotlight with a best-seller, he realizes someone else knows he’s stolen the plot. The finish here is what kept my lights on late into the night …
“Jake didn’t believe in much … He didn’t believe in an afterlife. He didn’t believe in destiny, fate, luck, or the power of positive thinking. He didn’t think we got what we deserve or that everything happens for a reason (what reason would that be?), or that supernatural forces impacted everything in a human life. What was left after all of that nonsense?”
‘The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream’
The sultry heat of June did little to warm the cold foggy alleys of a true Victorian Era murder mystery, one in which you know the cold-blooded killer from the very beginning in Dean Jobb’s “The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream” (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, 416 pages, 2021). Reminiscent of Erik Larson’s creepy H.H. Holmes in “Devil in the White City,” Dr. Thomas Neill Cream was hardly a less efficient murderer, employing poison as his weapon of choice in two (perhaps three) countries and on at least five, and probably 10, female victims.
This book has it all: a sometimes inefficient but relentless investigation by Scotland Yard; Cream’s own blunders as he attempts to frame others for his crimes; a jaw-dropping show trial and execution; and, the homicidal peculiarities of a complicated but remorseless murderer.
“A doctor turned killer was ‘the hardest man in all the world to overtake,’ the ‘Cincinnati Medical Journal’ would warn before the century was out, echoing Sherlock Holmes: ‘He brings to bear all his knowledge of science and often chemistry, all his knowledge of human nature, to further his vicious ends.’”
Next week, the best of the rest from 2021…
