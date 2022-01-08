Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.