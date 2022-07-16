The Mecca Historical Society is sponsoring a Bluegrass event at the Mecca School Gym.
The program will take place 6 to 9 p.m. July 23 at the school, located at 4958 W. College St., Mecca, Ind.
The Coon Holler, Open Stage and Louie Popejoy and friends will be featured.
Admission is free, but donations will be greatly appreciated, as the school is kept open by donations, making it available for reading and math programs, music programs and many other classes and events sponsored by the Mecca Historical Society.
Donations will go toward purchase of a new furnace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.