Black vultures moving north, extending into Vermillion County

As scavengers, vultures play an important role in the ecosystem.
Formerly suppressed by the effects of pesticides on reproduction, populations of both black and turkey vultures have increased dramatically in recent years. Vultures adapt and thrive in close proximity to people. They often form large roosts and loafing areas, numbering from a few dozen to hundreds of individual vultures.
Population trends probably will continue to increase, as will the frequency of conflicts with people. In recent years, the west-central Indiana town of Cayuga, in northern Vermillion County, is now a favorite loafing area for hundreds of vultures (mostly black), including the fall of 2020. On certain heavy loafing days, these scavengers can be found loafing on the Cayuga water tower, homes, trees, harvested crop fields, round hay bales, etc.
Two species of vultures inhabit Indiana. The best-known species is the beneficial turkey vulture (Cathartes ayra).
However, there is another species of vulture that is increasingly a menace to livestock producers. The black vulture (Coragyps atratus) is a smaller but more aggressive vulture that is characterized by black feathers, except for silvery-white primary feathers that show during flight, and a brown, gray or black featherless head. Black vultures usually flock together, sometimes in the company of turkey vultures.
Black vultures survive, like turkey vultures, by eating carrion — the remains of dead animals. Integral to the ecosystem, the species can eat the diseased remains of animals that might otherwise carry sicknesses. While turkey vultures only feed on carrion, black vultures are known to attack infant livestock and wildlife, particularly newborn calves. Typically, the vultures will attack the eyes first, blinding the calves, and then proceeding to other parts of the body. They also have been known to attack cows as they give birth.
When chased off, black vultures will stay nearby and wait for their opportunity to return. Piglets, lambs and other smaller livestock are also preferred targets. If a black vulture cannot kill its target, typically via gouging out its eyes or tearing at other soft and exposed tissues, then the animal is often left to bleed out. For reasons largely unknown, the birds frequently attack cars and rip off parts of windshield wipers, sunroof seals and other rubber or vinyl parts.
Native to the southern United States and South America, black vultures have been spreading northward into the Midwest and New England due to the warming climate. As the black vulture population increases, the threat to livestock rises. Integrated solutions to address black vulture problems may include habitat manipulation, dispersal techniques and population management.
Vultures are migratory birds, Federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, so it is illegal to kill them without a permit. A step-by-step guide for obtaining a migratory bird depredation permit is available online or call the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – Indiana Wildlife Services at 765-494-6229 for more information. A permit will allow the capturing and killing of nuisance birds.
There is no permit needed to scare or herd vultures away from livestock. This can be done in several ways, from investing in a guardian dog to scare away birds, cutting down dead trees on the premises — a favored roosting spot for the black vulture — hazing with red lasers, and hanging the carcass of a dead vulture in the area.
Livestock guardian dogs, traditionally used for preventing depredation of sheep and goats may be useful in reducing losses from vultures. Great Pyrenees, Anatolian Shepherds, Maremmas and related breeds of guardian dogs are well-known for their abilities to prevent losses in sheep and goat herds. They are effective against most types of predators, including predatory birds.
While not traditionally used with cattle and other large livestock species, some who own cattle report success in keeping the dogs with cattle.
Marian Wahl, a doctoral student at Purdue University, is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services on research to improve understanding of vulture ecology, and to reduce conflicts with people and livestock.
Wahl's research seeks to better understand vulture ecology to inform conservation of other vulture species, as well as to understand how best to minimize conflict between vultures and producers by investigating what factors place some farms at greater risk. The first step is to identify vulture roost locations.
To do this, Wahl is soliciting roost location reports from anyone who is willing to participate. Roost locations can be any spot where groups of vultures spend time perched, either during the day or overnight, aside from when they are feeding. Anyone with experience with roost locations, and others who would like to participate, can call or text Wahl at 317-647-5294 for a link to complete a survey.
There is some potential relief for farmers, because on Oct. 1 the House of Representatives passed the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (S.3051) which included the Livestock Protection Act. This legislation addresses the deadly and costly black vulture attacks on livestock during calving season and allows farmers to more easily protect their livestock from black vultures.
— Phil Cox is an ag and natural resources Extension educator for Purdue University's Cooperative Extension Service. This article was provided by The Outdoor Wire
