Birding expert, eagle enthusiast to speak at Audubon Society meeting

The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Alan Bruner, Parke County’s resident birding expert and eagle enthusiast, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St. in Terre Haute.
Bruner, past president of the Indiana Audubon Society, will share about his lifetime of experiences documenting eagles, their nests, and much more during “Eagles of the Wabash River Corridor in Parke and Vermillion Counties.”
All members and nonmembers are invited to the free program.
For more information on the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like its Facebook page or visit www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
