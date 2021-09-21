The Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual fall birding festival at McCormick’s Creek State Park the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
The Canyon Inn will play host to an assortment of birding hikes, tours, presentations, bird banding and more.
The Bloomington area has several bird watching destinations, and this year’s event will highlight the fall migration at multiple regional parks, including the host site, McCormick’s Creek, as well as Goose Pond FWA, Lake Monroe, and Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve.
Saturday night’s activities include a dinner in the Canyon Inn, with special presentation by Bob Dolgan.
Dolgan’s new film, “The World of Monty & Rose,” which explores the Chicago piping plover sensation that has occurred when two federally endangered piping plovers arrived and nested on Montrose Beach for the first nesting in nearly 100 years.
Early bird registration for the weekend event starts at $79 and includes a Saturday box lunch and the Saturday keynote dinner.
In addition to registering, participants must reserve a spot in the various trips, as participation is limited. Register at indianaaudubon.org/events.
