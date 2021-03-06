Big Read novel mirrors real life rebuilding post pandemic

Oscar Wilde wrote that “life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” But in the case of the 2021 NEA Big Read selection — “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John — art is imitating life, in a hauntingly familiar way.
“Station Eleven” takes place 20 years after a widespread pandemic and the collapse of civilization and follows a group of actors and musicians known as "The Traveling Symphony" and visits various settlements trying to keep the arts alive in this altered world by performing such things as Shakespearean plays. The story moves back and forth in time contrasting each of the character's pre-pandemic normal living to their post-apocalyptic lives, revealing the twist of fate that connects the troupe. The story questions fame, friendship, and obsessions while displaying the importance of art.
Sarah Trover, project and event manager for the Vigo County Public Library, wrote the proposal to the NEA to select “Station Eleven” back in January 2020, before COVID-19 was a household word. However, Trover is quick to point out that while the book’s theme of pandemic mirrors our current state of affairs, the novel is not really about pandemic life. It’s about something that’s more relatable to the human condition, which is rebuilding after critical life junctures, and what that means for the relationships in one’s life.
“This is not a typical post-apocalyptic book,” said Trover. “In ‘Station Eleven,’ the pandemic part of the story is very small. It’s the catalyst to what kicks things off for the story. This book is not about the crisis and devastation. People are no longer struggling and it’s about thriving and what life is worth living for. It’s about hope.”
She also notes that the book showcases something current society has witnessed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is how critical a role the arts play in coping with crises. “Station Eleven” focuses on a traveling symphony that performs Shakespeare and how art is used to rebuild.
“Art is part of the human condition and who we are as people,” said Trover. “There are so many stories about our own history, people in internment camps that made artwork or said music helped them get through those days. Even in 2020 when we were all sheltering at home, we used the arts to cope and keep us sane, whether it was music or movies … art is really a wonderful connection we all share as humans.”
This is the 20th year the Vigo County Public Library has hosted a community read program around a book. Each year, the organization chooses a book as a catalyst to bring residents together around literature. While the library has been having these literary conversations for many years, for the past five years, those efforts have been in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read program, which aims to inspire community conversation and discovery through books. The library is one of only 75 organizations in the country to receive a NEA Big Read grant, and the only institution in Indiana.
The books will be distributed at the library and partner organizations beginning March 1. It’s also available in eBook and audio book options, as well as in Russian, Spanish, French and Portuguese, all of which are used in the library’s ESL programs. “Station Eleven” is also available in the talking book library and braille library.
The Vigo Library has 32 partner organizations participating in the Big Read program, including libraries and book groups in Paris and Marshall, Illinois, as well as those in Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties in Indiana. The organizations are distributing books and hosting virtual events, including lectures and book discussions, not just about the novel itself; but about topics related to the novel’s themes and key components.
The VCPL will be distributing six different activity kits for all age groups as a way for people to engage with a book or subject. One of the “Station Eleven” kits for youth is designed to teach kids how to live off the grid. This kit includes all the tools and information for kids to construct their own sundials and solar ovens, and learn how those tools can help them live without electricity. There are two Shakespeare kits for kids and adults, as well as a kit designed to teach teens how to create their own graphic novel. There is also a Baby Beats kit that’s themed around the symphony and music. Kits can be reserved and picked up at the main branch of the library throughout March and April.
The MoonLite Drive-In is a Big Read community partner and will host two movies that relate to “Station Eleven” themes: “The Road” will be shown on March 14, and “The Hunger Games” on April 11. The library is also offering free Niche Academy self-led online courses about the forgotten pandemic, the Spanish Flu, and a history of comics and graphic novels.
“We’re still doing a lot for this being a strange time and finding different ways to connect with our audiences,” said Trover.
Trover believes virtual activities, such as the kits and online learning opportunities, will be a great way to bring new readers and participants to the book. She hopes readers and community members will read “Station Eleven” and focus on how the aftermath of the pandemic can help us feel more connected and rebuild our lives.
