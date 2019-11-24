Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension are collaborating to offer the annual Bi-State Crop Management Conference set for Dec. 6 in The Beef House Restaurant at 16501 Indiana 63, Covington. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the conference at 9.
The conference includes:
• 2019 Field Crop Disease Update from Purdue Field Crop Pathology specialist Darcy Telenko; Tar Spot of Corn, Fungicide Efficacy Trials, Fusarium Head Blight, and Emerging Diseases
• Looking Ahead to Next Year’s Corn Crop with Purdue Corn specialist Bob Nielsen; Lessons from 2019, Key Agronomic Decisions for 2020, and Update on Corn Research
• 2019 Weed Management Update from Purdue Weed Science specialist Bill Johnson; Controlling Herbicide Resistant Weeds, New Herbicide Traits, Label Changes for Xtend and Enlist Soybean Platforms
• U.S. Crop Outlook with Todd Hubbs, Dept. of Ag & Consumer Economics, University of Illinois; Fundamental Drivers for Corn, Soybean and Wheat Markets Over the Upcoming Year
The conference includes a Beef House buffet lunch and concludes at 2 p.m. Cost is $25, which includes lunch and is payable at the door or online. Education credits for Indiana Private Applicators, Certified Crop Advisers and Indiana Commercial Applicators have been applied for and will be available for an additional $10.
Advance registration is requested by calling the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330 or emailing cox119@purdue.edu or visiting https://go.illinois.edu/CropsConf. Registration is requested by noon on Wednesday.
