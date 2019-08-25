People often ask the best type of home exercise equipment to buy. My response is usually: None of it. There are far better ways to get fit in a much shorter time than using electric cardio equipment. If you are time crunched and want a great workout with results in minimal time: read on.
It is still funny to me when I see people working out for hours doing endless, mind-bending repetitions with light weights, performing dull, long slow cardio sessions or waiting for a body part to recover before they hit it again. I understand if you are doing specific training for power lifting or body building. But for the general population, sadly, this is how many train. No wonder they get frustrated with little results and quit. Going through the motions takes longer to get results.
Science has long proven that excess post oxygen consumption, or EPOC, will burn more calories during exercise and maintain a higher calorie burn post exercise than steady state training.
What is EPOC? It’s simply the amount of oxygen your body must consume to return it to true resting levels or homeostasis. To summarize; if you want faster results, skip the everyday long slow run or the 90 minute cardio class and get busy with high intensity, shorter duration training.
How is the EPOC effect obtained through training? It is not achieved through endless light repetitions, sitting around or long aerobic sessions. It is accomplished through high intensity, multi-jointed training. That is resistance activities that incorporate upper and lower body, or alternate between those, with little to no rest. Duration of a workout is less than one hour and as little as 10 minutes.
This can be heavy weights alternating between body parts, with little rest, medium weight activities where you go through, with sound mechanics, quickly and explosively, or high level interval sessions during endurance activities. I’m talking heart-thumping, lung searing, hard work. For those who engage in this type of training, you completely get it. EPOC workouts have even well-conditioned folks taking an occasional knee during a workout. They can be that challenging.
Any high-intensity workout can be scaled to any individual, and gradually increased as they get stronger. If you are new to high intensity training, proceed gradually and build in 48 hours of recovery time after a session. It will take time for your body to recover and repair from the stresses placed on it. Additionally, if you are unsure how to get started, seek out a professional coach or trainer who understands the process.
The EPOC effect of high intensity workouts has been shown to increase by up to 15% the total calorie expenditure, during and post exercise, over steady state, or lower intensity training. That is, concluding a workout does not mean you stop burning exercise calories. Your post exercise metabolism gradually returns to normal after exercise. However, the more intense the workout, the longer your metabolism takes to return to homeostasis and the more calories you burn post exercise.
One note of caution; this type of training is not for everyone. If you strive to avoid some physical discomfort while working out, you may not care for it. But if you want to increase endurance, lose body fat and get stronger, while getting great results, give it a try.
Chris Davies, MS., owns Fitness Solutions at 1101 Walnut Street. He can be reached at fitsolutions1@msn.com or www.thfitnesssolutions.com.
