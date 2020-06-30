The Beef House Dinner Theatre at Covington will move forward with its summer dinner theater productions of “Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Songs of Sedaka” and “8 Track: The Sounds of the 70s.”
Both shows open July 10 and run through Aug. 2. The Beef House will continue to observe guidelines set up for them by the Vermillion County and state health departments, according to The Beef House release.
“Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Songs of Sedaka” performances continue July 11, 31 and Aug. 1. Matinee shows are set for July 12, 28, 29, 30, Aug. 1 and 2.
“Not Since Dirty Dancing has such a charming story been set in the Catskills,” states the release. “Over Labor Day weekend in 1960, Marge (Lizzy Lerner and Katie Weston at some performances) and Lois (Kayla Dillman) set out for a weekend of fun and love, but when they meet Elvis-wannabe Del Delmonico (Logan Kirby) the weekend takes a surprising and hilarious turn.”
The show also features cast members Thomas Strain, Nancy Henderson and Tim Kirby, and 20 Neil Sedaka hits including “Calendar Girl,” “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Laughter in the Rain” and more.
Evening performances of “8 Track” are scheduled July 17, 18, 24 and 25 with matinees shows on July 19, 22, 23 and 26.
“Set as a 1970s TV Variety Show hosted by our very own Logan Kirby and Lacey Krabel, ‘8 Track’ features over 50 songs performed by Logan, Lacey and our talented cast of singer/dancers including Noah Acree, Nicholas Johnson, Molly Smith and Katie Weston,” according to the release.
The performance features the music of Queen, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, Patti LaBelle, The Carpenters, KC & the Sunshine Band and more. “From the peace sounds to disco to classic singer/songwriter tunes this fast-paced musical romp has every sound you can remember from the most impassioned decade of the 20th century.”
Reservations are $50 per person and include show, dinner, beverage, salad, Beef House rolls, dessert and tax. Visit www.beefhouserolls.com or call the new box office number, 217-499-5355.
