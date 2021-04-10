The Beef House Dinner Theatre near Covington will open its 25th season with performances by Blessed Assurance with Kena Clark. On April 15 and 16, doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served before the 8 p.m. show. Matinees on April 17 and 18 will begin at 2 p.m.
Blessed Assurance will perform an inspirational array of tunes from America’s songbook. Clark will be joined on stage by Jayne Henrichs, Earl Kroll and Brian Zecher, all from the Iroquois County area.
The Beef House Band, led by pianist Chrissy Sparks, also will perform. Band members are Chris Taylor on guitar, percussionist Aaron Bouslog and Brian Klett on bass.
For reservations call 217-499-5355 or visit www.beefhouserolls.com. All seats are $52 and include dinner, salad, beverage, dessert, tax, show and Beef House rolls.
The Beef House is at Exit 4 (Indiana 63) off Interstate 74.
