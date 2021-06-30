The Beef House Dinner Theatre at Covington recently announced its 25th Summer Season Celebration featuring "The Hop" and "Unchained Melodies."
Put another nickel in the nickelodeon and prepare for a tribute to the decade that changed music forever and created Rock 'n' Roll. With over 50 hits from the '50s, The Hop is a musical trip down memory lane. Enjoy songs made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Nat King Cole, Patty Page, The McGuire Sisters, Etta James, Sam Cooke, Danny & the Juniors, Elvis, Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Chubby Checker and watch tributes toThe Everly Brothers and Rosemary Clooney. Performers include veteran Beef House talents Kena Clark, Logan Kirby, Noah Acree, Nancy Henderson and Kayla Dillman, a few BHDT debuts and the surprise return of some audience favorites. The onstage band includes Chrissy Sparks, Chris Taylor, Aaron Bouslog and Brian Klett.
Grab those poodle skirts and saddle shoes for The Twist and Hula Hoop Contest. The Hop opens on July 9 with evening shows on July 9, 16 and 17, and matinees shows on July 10, 11, 14, 15 and 18.
Audiences don’t have to head to Broadway for music made famous by The Temptations and The Four Seasons. Unchained Melodies, a celebration of Doo-Wop, features over 30 tunes originally recorded by those famous groups and others like The Platters, The Drifters, The Beach Boys, The Righteous Brothers and Dion and the Belmonts. This lesson in the roots of doo-wop brings life to some of the greatest tunes born under the street lamps of the east coast during the '50s and '60s including “Blue Moon,” “Earth Angel,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Working My Way Back to you Babe,” “Under the Boardwalk” and “God Only Knows.” Unchained Melodies features four-part harmony sung by Logan Kirby, Noah Acree, Jericho Maniquis and Brian Zecher, accompanied by the Beef House Band with Chrissy Sparks, Chris Taylor, Aaron Bouslog and Todd Gallagher.
Unchained Melodies plays with evening shows on July 23 and 30 and matinee shows on July 24, 25, 28, 29, 31 and Aug. 1.
Doors open at 6 p.m. EST for evening shows at 8 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. EST for matinee shows at 2 p.m. All seats are $52 per person and include show, dinner, salad, beverage, dessert, tax and famous Beef House rolls. For reservations visit beefhouserolls.com or call the box office at 217-499-5355. The Beef House is at Indiana 63 and Interstate 74, exit 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.