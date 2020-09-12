Beauty along the road

Despite the occasional flash of color provided by butterflies and birds, or a tree deceived by a cool night or two, late August and early September are mostly a time of drying weeds and dying flowers. The fireworks of October are yet to come, but the final month of summer is one that foretells the harvest of crops and the end of most things that grow.
If we look closely, however, particularly at those things we pass in an instant, our roadsides and fencerows are home to the abundant life that carries us over to the oranges and reds and yellows of a new and cooler season.
Along with the ambient soundtracks of secretive crickets and the camouflage of walking sticks and praying mantises, that which grows along our roads provides us both a preview of what is to come and the remnants of what has passed. The foxtail grasses and goldenrods and the aged leaves of ivies and blackberries provide a subtle but effective bit of color long before they fall prey to the heavy hand of a first frost.
By definition, a weed is any plant we don’t want where it is, so by default the plants that have escaped the sprays of poisons and the blades of road crews and farmers and home owners all summer are where they are supposed to be.
I walk less in late summer. The stickiness of hot road tar, the itch of pollens and the chafe that hang in the heavy air, the heat and humidity of typical Indiana weather and its assassin mosquitoes, all provide excuses to seek cooler spots. But on occasion, I tromp along our road, and it is the fruit of that labor you see today, for almost always, I carry a camera.
In just a few outings, most coming as I sought pictures of other things, I saw an amazing array of blooms. Despite a lack of late-summer rain, forces of nature we don’t understand command these plants to flower and bear fruit as part of their life cycles, and those who walk or bike slowly enough benefit the most by paying attention.
One evening in the last week of August, I walked to a covered bridge to our north. The creek was low, its current weak and its water tepid, but in places along the way I stepped through the inky messes of walnuts and the splatters of hedge apples, and I saw the long tresses of reddened Virginia creeper — often mistaken for poison ivy — its leaves bug-bitten and worn, grown as far up utility poles and fence posts and hardwood trees as they were going to reach.
Nearer to my feet, came the delicate flowers of Queen Anne’s Lace, still white and crisply elegant in the scorching evening sun. Referred to as a “lace herb,” the plant (Daucus carota) is also known as “wild carrot,” for it not only smells like that vegetable but was reportedly also once a substitute for it on the supper table. It is said that the flower was named for Queen Anne, who ruled Great Britain for a dozen years, and was an expert tatter of delicate laces.
In lower spots, particularly near a branch that was reduced to barely a trickle, I found jewelweed growing in the shade, its bold orange as bright as the wild tiger lilies we see earlier in the year, its flowers almost too small to see from a passing car. Within a few feet were the vestiges of a patch of fleabane, a plant almost universally hated. There are over 170 varieties of fleabane, and it is so hardy that often it is among the very first plant to return to an area cleared by toxins; a sun lover that usually likes well-drained soil, it will nonetheless grow about anywhere.
I also discovered Jerusalem artichoke or false sunflowers, nearly impossible to tell apart without inspecting them from bloom to root. Artichoke is a tuberous and tall plant once eaten by Native Americans and pioneers alike and still cultivated in Europe; for the most part, we have now left it to its own devices, but it was once a staple for those who had just come to this country, to a “new Jerusalem.” To catch a red-spotted purple butterfly visiting a Jerusalem artichoke in fall bloom is to experience a kaleidoscope of color, and it, and other similar plants, is bright and welcoming.
Of course, I grudgingly admire the honeysuckle I pass along my way too. In one place, I always catch a scent of it in the heavy air before I ever see it. A carpet — a wall, really — of it drapes itself across an old and broken woven wire fence, and I know that as an invasive it needs to go. Honeysuckle produces beguilingly sweet flowers, but its explosive growth allows it to take over forests at an alarming rate, its wonderful aroma serving as a siren call.
Most of the plants that bloom and bud and produce fruit along the road are considered to have little merit. But the pokeberries, mostly harvested now, serve as badly-needed meals for birds, the oddly-beautiful bull thistles, although prickly, and ironweed, so bitter nothing much will eat it, play host to competing fleets of butterflies and bees. Milkweeds, underappreciated and often mowed before their horn-shaped pods can explode in late fall in showers of floss and seeds, ornately bloom for colorful monarchs and the creepy red and black bugs that carry the plant’s name.
Above all, one image of my summer weed walks stays with me beyond all others. It came quite late one evening as I made my way home when the sun was nearly gone: a sprig of Johnson grass, long an affliction for farmers who try to keep it out of their beans and corn. Against a backdrop of a dying sun and in a light breeze, that “weed” came off as a waving bit of delicate art.
Soon, our attention will turn to the changing trees of autumn, and already a few cherries and hickories sprinkle yellow leaves in the wind. But there is still time to appreciate those plants that prosper despite a lack of attention.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. He will be speaking about Ernie Pyle at Terre Haute After Five tomorrow night at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.