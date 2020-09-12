Beauty along the road

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.