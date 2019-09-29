'Be the Change' connects community

On Sept. 19, Hamilton Center Foundation Inc. hosted the fourth annual Be the Change event, where individuals had the opportunity to learn about the chemicals in our brains that affect happiness and discover the power of connecting with one another – all while raising funds to help provide high-quality behavioral health care and wellness services in our community.
This year’s theme, “Getting Your Daily Dose & The Power of Community,” featured Terre Haute native Danielle Bryan, a Confidence Coach and Transformational Speaker based in Austin, Texas. She shared information about the four primary chemicals in the brain that affect happiness — dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins — and the power of connecting with one another.
All funds raised at the event through ticket sales and donations benefit the Hamilton Center Foundation, and all funds were generously matched, dollar-for-dollar, by the Hux Family Charitable Trust. For those unable to attend the event, donations are still being accepted, and the Hux Family Charitable Trust will continue to match donations through the end of the year, up to $15,000. To make a donation, visit hamiltoncenterfoundation.org or call 812-231-8416.
