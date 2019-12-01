Home Instead Senior Care again offers the Terre Haute community a chance to spread joy to local seniors through the Be a Santa to a Senior program.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Ben Klipsch, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office in Terre Haute. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program with generous support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Terre Haute and surrounding communities has partnered with area businesses and organizations to help with gift collection and distribution.
To help, visit one of three tree locations, and find the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now through Dec. 12. The trees will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the location with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” Klipsch said. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at American Family Insurance, 714 Walnut St., Terre Haute; American Family Insurance, 1208 S. Bloomington St., #A, Greencastle; and Home Instead Senior Care, 631 E. Springhill Drive, Terre Haute.
For more details on the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 812-645-9266.
For more information on how to help seniors in area communities, visit imreadytocare.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.