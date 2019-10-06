Purdue Cooperative Extension Service-Vigo County recently announced winners in the 13th annual Bakers’ Best contest during the 2019 Vigo County 4-H Fair at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Grand Champion: Cheryl Wright, Mini Lemon Hand Pies.
Reserve Grand Champion: Lesa Turner, Lemon Chiffon Cake.
Breads: first place, Michele Stahly, Lemon Blueberry Bread; second place, Debbie Mason, Lemon Sweet Rolls; and third place, Gloria Mount, Coconut Lemon Loaf.
Cakes: first place, Lesa Turner, Lemon Chiffon Cake; second place, Jolina Adams, Lemon Sponge Cake; and third place, Brandy Miller, Lemon Cake Pops.
Cookies: first place, Michele Stahly, Lemon Brownies; second place, Gloria Mount, Lemon Tea Cookie; and third place, Barbara Mericle, Lemon Bars.
Pies: first place, Cheryl Wright, Mini Lemon Hand Pies; second place, Janet Bays, Lemon Cake Pie; and third place, Tara Meek, Lemon Tart.
