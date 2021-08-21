Winners in the 14th annual Bakers’ Best Contest at the 2021 Vigo County Fair include:
Grand Champion Kathy Keelen for Strawberry Crumble Muffins and Reserve Grand Champion Barbara Mericle for Strawberry Pie.
In Breads category: first place went to Kathy Keelen for Strawberry Crumble Muffins; second place, Michele Stahly for Strawberry Bread; and third place, Ali Cottom for Glazed Strawberry Muffins.
In Cakes category: first place went to Aubree Wright for Fresh Strawberry Cake; second place, Michele Stahly for Strawberry Upside-Down Cake; and third place, Mary Lou Voll for Strawberry Swirl Cake.
In Cookies category: first place went to Tara Meek for Strawberry Blondies; second place, Diane Smith for Strawberry Kiss Cookies; and third place, Marissa Oldham for Easy Strawberry Cookies.
In Pies category: first place went to Barbara Mericle for Strawberry Pie; second place, Cheryl Wright for Strawberry Chocolate Galette; and third place, Jill Light for Strawberry Rhubarb Pie.
