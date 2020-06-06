Backed by an ace crew, Terre Haute musician says listeners will 'get a kick out of' new album

Don Morris has been singing, playing and writing music since his first gig at a high school Valentine's Day dance in the mid-1960s.

He may just be getting warmed up.

Where to find 'Highland' The release of Don Morris' new album will be announced through his Facebook page in the next two weeks. Downloads and CDs will be available through iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon and Spotify.

This month, Morris releases “Highland,” the fourth album of his long career and his first since 2015. “This is the best thing I think I've ever done,” the 66-year-old said last week. “It just all fell together.”

The compilation features 15 diverse tracks, full of reminiscences, tales of his youth, reflections on societal issues and tongue-in-cheek humor, backed by a team of 15 instrumentalists and singers, coordinated by producer Don Arney in his Quantum Music Productions studio in southern Vigo County.

Arney agrees with Morris' assessment. “Frankly, I think this is his best work ever,” Arney said. "We nailed it."

Though they'd known of each other for years, Morris and Arney hadn't worked together in the studio. Arney did run the sound for an outdoor music festival at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, a lineup that included the Don Morris Band. "Highland" is their first teamwork for a recording. "There was this simpatico between Don and I that was just perfect," Arney said.

A horn section, arranged by veteran Terre Haute trombonist and music director Norm Hansen, adds a Motown feel to several tracks. “Soul Time,” “Victim of Circumstance” and the title track are among those R&B-flavored moments on the album.

“The horn parts are just superb,” Arney said.

They're joined by guitarists Larry Valez, Dave Kyle and Morris himself, as well as drummer Tom Whiteman, keyboardist Pete Ford and his brother John Ford on bass. Hansen's horn section features Matthew Balensuela and Kurt Baer on saxophones, and Don Cornell on trumpet. Arney recruited Canadian accordionist Carl Schulz for the song, “Anytime, Every Time, All the Time.” And, a chorus of background singers includes Karen Adams, Doris Frisse, Tracy Richardson, and the Fab Too duo.

Though Morris has worked in band formats many times through the years, he's performed as a solo act for most of the past decade. Morris wrote the album's 15 songs for vocals and guitar, but then saw the compositions embellished through his collaboration with Arney and the corps of musicians.

“It was more or less their interpretations of my songs,” Morris said, “and it was just amazing." Arney's work was "phenomenal," he added.

“The creativity was great,” Morris said, “and I think it's going to showcase the talent we have here in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley.”

The players and singers accompany Morris through danceable, poignant, bittersweet and comical moments. The title track, “Highland,” refers to the blue-collar neighborhood where Morris grew up, bordered by Lafayette Avenue, Fort Harrison Road, 13th Street and Lost Creek. Sports, girls and music occupied his and his friends' minds in the 1960s, and the song documents those thoughts, along with landmarks and familiar faces. “Every character in that song is real,” Morris said.

“Ode To Karaoke” closes the album with a witty assessment of that staple of 21st-century bar entertainment, from a working musician's viewpoint. By contrast, the album's opener, “Drop the Needle and Turn It Up,” takes listeners by the hand through Morris' memory lane of musical heroes in the days of vinyl records.

In total, the collection, centered by Morris' emotive vocals and songwriting, energizes him. It's even got him thinking about a follow-up album, already. “I'm excited,” he said about the new "Highland" album. “I think people will get a kick out of it.”

