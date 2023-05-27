Ouabache Land Conservancy will host an author signing in Rockville.
Jim Nardi will be signing his recently published book, The Hidden Company that Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 at the Covered Bridge Art Gallery, located at 124 W Ohio St., in Rockville.
Nardi, a University of Illinois Research Scientist, will also have prints and blank greeting cards illustrated with the help of Parke County's native inhabitants as showcased in his children's book, In Mouse’s Backyard.
All sales of books, cards, and prints will be donated to the Ouabache Land Conservancy for the further protection, restoration and enhancement of some low-intensity outdoor recreation at the Atherton Island Natural Area, near Lyford in Parke County.
For more information, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
