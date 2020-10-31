Author finds history, haunts in Hoosier final resting places

A fascination with supernatural tales dates back to childhood for Ashley Hood.

While growing up in Seelyville and Staunton, she’d visit cemeteries with her mom, such as Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute and Carpenter Cemetery (better known as One Hundred Steps). “She called it spooky,” Hood recalled.

The youngster’s interest included watching Sammy Terry’s “Nightmare Theater” and Alfred Hitchcock reruns on TV. That interest never waned. In fact, it expanded.

“My love of ghosts has really turned into a love of history and even a love of architecture,” Hood said, strolling through the sun and shade of Highland Lawn earlier this fall.

That combination passions resulted in Hood’s new book, “Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana.” Released last month by The History Press, the paperback delves into 17 cemeteries across the state, including seven in northern Indiana and five each in the state’s central and southern sectors. The stories range from quirky afterlife arrangements to ghastly deaths and sightings of orbs and apparitions.

One of the strangest involves grave bombs, or grave torpedoes, rigged onto a grave at Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Grave robberies became a common scourge in the 19th century, Hood explained. Mortuaries fought back. They concocted intricate explosive devices, complete with trip wires atop a coffin that would unleash an explosion at the first strike of a shovel.

A crew digging a grave at Mount Hope in 1939 uncovered such a torpedo. The Indiana State Police deactivated the bomb. It now rests in a Cass County Historical Society display.

“It’s funny — you start looking into hauntings, and then you run into grave bombs and grave robberies,” Hood said.

The 36-year-old Hood crisscrossed the state with longtime friend and photographer Elizabeth Christjansen to study the cemeteries, and capture images of their peculiarities. Those adventures got scheduled around Hood’s day job as a transcriptionist for a Terre Haute psychologist. She also runs Tell Tale Tours, guiding the curious on 90-minute walking tours of downtown Terre Haute’s haunted sights.

Unlike Hood, Christjansen hadn’t wandered through many cemeteries before. The project enlightened her. “There’s a lot of history in the graveyards around the state,” Christjansen said. And scenic vistas.

Their trek included a tour of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, the state’s largest and the nation’s third-largest nongovernmental burial grounds. Crown Hill is also the highest elevation point in Marion County. “The view from the top of the hill — you can see the city of Indianapolis,” Christjansen said. “It’s an amazing view.”

Crown Hill has its share of reputed haunts, along with notable residents, from Hoosier gangster John Dillinger to President Benjamin Harrison, poet James Whitcomb Riley and others. At 555 acres, Crown Hill is best toured with the help of a map, Hood recommends.

“If you want to learn about Indiana history, you go to Crown Hill Cemetery,” Hood said, “because everybody famous is buried there.”

Closer to her home are the state’s second-largest cemetery, Highland Lawn, and the smaller One Hundred Steps Cemetery near Cloverland in Clay County. The latter contains fewer than 400 graves, Hood’s book states. By contrast, Highland Lawn is the final resting place of nearly 70,000 folks, according to the city of Terre Haute. Still, both cemeteries possess claims of hauntings.

Purportedly, the body of a young girl, who died of an infectious disease rampant in the late 1800s, was dug up and robbed at One Hundred Steps Cemetery, perhaps by college students needing a cadaver for medical studies, Hood writes. The site is haunted, according to legend, by an undertaker who appears at the long stone staircase, requiring visitors who see him to count all 100 steps to avoid their demise.

Ten miles west lies Highland Lawn. Hood devoted a dozen pages of “Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana” to Highland Lawn and carefully details its legends.

Those stories include Terre Haute stockbroker and farmer Martin Sheets’ mausoleum, once equipped with a working telephone line at his request, just in case his interment was premature. The remains of Claude Herbert — the 19-year-old Santa Claus who sacrificed his life to rescue kids and coworkers in an 1898 downtown department store fire — rest in another Highland Lawn mausoleum. Through the years, visitors claim to have captured balls of light around the tomb. Is it Herbert’s spirit?

“I like to think that Terre Haute’s hero is still kind of hanging around and watching over us,” Hood said.

Highland Lawn’s most famous tale is that of Stiffy Green, the loyal bulldog of Terre Haute florist John G. Heinl. As with some movies, the dog’s legend has alternate endings, depending on the historical source. Hood describes several. After Heinl’s death in 1920, Stiffy supposedly ventured to his mausoleum daily, longing mournfully. The family wound up letting the dog reside permanently at Highland Lawn, cared for by the cemetery team.

When Stiffy died, his remains were stuffed and placed inside the tomb beside his master, later stolen by vandals and replaced with a statue of the dog. Or was Stiffy always a statue, Heinl’s favorite lawn ornament? Or did the family cast a concrete version of Heinl’s beloved bulldog to be placed in the mausoleum upon the man’s death?

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Hood allows readers to decide. As for Stiffy, he resides at the Vigo County Historical Museum and is still one of its most popular exhibits.

The museum has a connection to Hood’s book, not only as a source of information but also inspiration. She interviewed museum staffers as a Terre Haute North High School student, working on a yearbook story about such legends. Nearly two decades later, Hood has “Haunted Cemeteries of Indiana” on bookstore shelves and online outlets and is preparing her next book, “Haunted Bars and Taverns of Indiana.”

“I’m excited,” Hood said, walking toward the Romanesque entrance of Highland Lawn. “I love spirits and spirits.”

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.