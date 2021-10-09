Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency Inc. hosted a successful drive for menstrual supplies in August. The inaugural drive resulted in 20,000 tampons, pads, menstrual cups and sanitary wipes.
Each of five Pace clinics donated items to a different agency recipient, allowing them to provide easily accessible menstrual supplies and resources in their communities.
Recipients include 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute, Ruth House in Sullivan County, Hope’s Voice in Knox County, First Choice Solutions in Daviess County and Becky’s Place in Lawrence County.
“Health Connection aimed to break the menstruation stigma and provided easily accessible hygiene products for vulnerable populations," said Michelle Pitcher, Pace’s Clinical Services director. "It was a rewarding feeling knowing that community members and organizations donated to the drive to give back to their community."
Donors were individual supporters, as well as Walmart, Division of Family and Children, Hamilton Center Inc., CareSource and Back2Health.
Contact Peyton Jones at pjones@pacecaa.org for event information. Visit www.pacecaa.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.
