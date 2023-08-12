River City Art Association member Sheila K. Ter Meer was chosen as the August artist of the month. Her work will be featured in the lobby of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
The Clay County artist designs representational and abstract art to pique interest and curiosity and challenge the imagination. She has been honored for nature photography in Nature Conservancy competitions for exhibits at Indianapolis International Airport, but finds appreciation for photography-based abstract designs most rewarding.
One of her designs in the 2022 Abstract April show at Covered Bridge Art Association Gallery received a First Place and Best of Show at the Rockville, Ind. gallery. Her photography-based abstract “Vegas Elvis 1977” was juried into Swope Art Museum’s 75th Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition in Terre Haute. Other unique designs have been selected for shows in Arts Illiana Gallery in Terre Haute and the Indiana University-East Whitewater Valley Art Competition in Richmond, Ind. She also has a photograph in the Permanent Art Collection at Indiana State University and an abstract in the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology collection.
“To satisfy my enthusiasm for fantasy/whimsies — anything playful or fanciful, as an artistic creation — I take creative license with my photographic images to design one-of-a-kind abstractions,” Ter Meer said. “I combine digital processes with traditional photography techniques to intensify colors and contort form.”
