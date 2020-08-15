Aug. 15 gathering at Linn Park to feature Nashville recording artist

Nashville recording artist Wyatt Massingille will perform live at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday at the Linn Park amphitheater in Martinsville, Illinois.
This stop is part of the “No Jones on the Jukebox” Tour. Martinsville on the Move invites everyone to experience traditional country music and Massingille’s newest upcoming single, “I Know You’re Lyin,” produced by legendary Nashville producers Jim Vest and Buddy Hyatt.
The event is free. Food will be available for purchase at the concession stand and Sadie’s Restaurant starting at 6 p.m. Take a lawn chair.
Linn Park is one block east of downtown Martinsville.
