The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Aaron Stump, Habitat Programs Manager for the Indiana Wildlife Federation, as he presents “Indiana’s Wild Climate” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center.
The presentation will explore our state’s place in the climate crisis. Stump will discuss the origins of climate science, the implications for Indiana, and how we can do our part to fight the greatest challenge of our time. The threat of the climate crisis can often seem too big and daunting to take on, but he will break down the facts about our climate role and discuss why it isn’t too late to make a difference. All members and non-members are invited to this free program.
The Nature Center is located at 5170 East Poplar St., Terre Haute.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like their Facebook page or visit their website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
