The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Bob Bruner, Purdue University exotic forest pest specialist, who will present, “Indiana’s Invasive Invertebrate Pests” at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center.
Bruner will share about Asian jumping worms and how they have invaded Indiana and the implications they have for soil health in gardens, forests and other natural areas. Next, they will discuss two other invasive species that will have a serious impact on hardwood ecosystems — spotted lanternfly and spongy moth.
This program is open to everyone, both members and non-members. The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society, go to www.wabash valleyaudubonsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.