The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host its annual photo night at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Dobbs Park Native American Museum.
Anyone wishing to participate should create a short collection of their best photos and put them on a flash drive so they can be showcased at the meeting in a five to 10 minute presentation.
All members and non-members are invited to the free program. Participants can take their favorite appetizer or dessert to share while viewing the wildlife and scenic photos shared.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society, visit its Facebook page or website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
