Audubon Society presents James Mason Award

The Wabash Valley Audubon Society recognized Parke County writer-photographer Mike Lunsford with the James Mason Service Award at their Aug. 18 banquet meeting in Mogger’s Restaurant & Pub at Terre Haute.
Lunsford writes a column for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star that regularly advocates natural resources conservation. In addition, he supports the natural world through his photographs in Terre Haute Living magazine, as an active member of Hoosier Outdoor Writers, and as a presenter at Indiana Master Naturalist workshops.
The James Mason Award was named after Dr. James H. Mason, an English professor at Indiana State University, who worked tirelessly lobbying at the Statehouse to pass laws to improve the environment in Indiana. He served on the board of the Wabash Valley Audubon Society many years in numerous positions, including president. He also served for decades as the conservation chairman for the Indiana Audubon Society. Each year the Wabash Valley Audubon Society selects an individual(s) who has shown the same type of dedication to stewardship of the environment that was exhibited by Mason.
Nick Gabry, outgoing president, emceed the annual event and Bob Warn, singer-guitarist provided entertainment. In other business, Gabry provided WVAS Chapter updates and shared about a local birding guide collaboration with riverSCAPE. Guest speaker Dr. Dan Bradley with the riverSCAPE Trails Committee shared their vision for more trails to connect Vigo County and beyond.
For more information on the WVAS visit www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org or like the Facebook page.
