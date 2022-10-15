The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Peter Scott and Diana Hews as they present “An Amazon Birding Voyage near Manaus, Brazil” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 East Poplar St., Terre Haute.
Scott and Hews will share about a two-week boat trip that they took in May with Amazonia Expeditions and Field Guides tour company and 15 birding friends. The vessel embarked from Manaus, Brazil, and explored waterways between the Amazon’s major tributaries, the Madeira and Tapajoz.
Some four hundred species were seen, including hoatzins, curassows, potoos, trogons, puffbirds, toucans, parrots, antbirds, woodcreepers, cotingas, and flycatchers, along with other wildlife. The talk will be illustrated with bird photos taken by expert companions.
All members and non-members are invited to this free program.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like their Facebook page or visit their website at www.wabash valleyaudubonsociety.org.
