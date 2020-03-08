Atlas is a year-old, short-hair kitty taken in as a stray on Dec. 21. This hunk is generally found napping, stretched out along his kennel door. Atlas is always tuned in to his environment and will pop up, especially if he thinks you’re going to let him out. Friendly, engaging and responsive, when you open his kennel, Atlas is ready to be held, play or just explore his world. His adoption fee is $60 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He is FIV/FeLV-. With his soft motor, outgoing and loving personality, Atlas is sure to help relieve the weight of the world from your shoulders. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Atlas.
Atlas, a year old kitty
This Week's Circulars
ROCKVILLE, Maryland [mdash] Jane Nehf Haslem, 85, a Terre Haute native, Washington, D.C. Gallery Owner, and Pioneer in Art Gallery Websites, passed on January 13, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Knoxville, TN where her father was a TVA civil engineer. She primarily grew up in Ter…
Donald Hutchens, 92, Martinsville, IL, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday at Pearce Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 to 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Burial in Auburn Cemetery. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Most Popular
Articles
- ISU introduces new athletics logo
- Vigo County Jail Log: March 4, 2020
- Terre Haute man dies in Vermillion County crash
- Vigo County Food Inspections: Feb. 17-22, 2020
- Terre Haute woman dies when deer crashes through windshield
- Update: Dugger 17-year-old ID'd in fatal Sullivan crash
- Update: Suspect identified in police-involved shooting
- Brian Howey: Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg
- Rockville World War II veteran recalls battle for Iwo Jima
- Brackets drawn for boys basketball sectionals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.