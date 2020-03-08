Atlas, a year old kitty

Atlas is a year-old, short-hair kitty taken in as a stray on Dec. 21. This hunk is generally found napping, stretched out along his kennel door. Atlas is always tuned in to his environment and will pop up, especially if he thinks you’re going to let him out. Friendly, engaging and responsive, when you open his kennel, Atlas is ready to be held, play or just explore his world. His adoption fee is $60 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He is FIV/FeLV-. With his soft motor, outgoing and loving personality, Atlas is sure to help relieve the weight of the world from your shoulders. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Atlas.