A selection of holiday-themed paintings by Eloise Lovell will be in River City Art Association’s Artist of the Month display throughout December in the lobby of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
“A Wish For You” is a new acrylic painting bringing Lovell’s calligraphic style in this meaningful design. Another is a double painting of a Christmas scene showing a family just receiving its Christmas evergreen tree.
“Look closely and you will find some of Santa’s little helpers checking out to see who’s been naughty and who’s been nice,” Lovell said. “How many little elves can you find?”
Lovell’s art can’t be pigeonholed into one media or category. “Each form of art has its own appeal,” Lovell said. “Whether it is painting in acrylic, colored pencil, gel markers, watercolors, inks or plain No. 2 pencils, each one is different and special.”
As for her favorite, “today it is pencil,” she said, “but maybe next week it might be watercolors!”
Lovell said that her selection of subject matter also varies, however objects of nature tend to show up in many of her artworks. In addition, she enjoys doing tangles and teaches this special technique.
Adding value to one’s life is how Lovell feels about art. It has been great mental health therapy during these dark days of the pandemic, not only for her but many others. “Whether its doodling, color book art, taking up a new art form or just enjoying an old one, doing art is satisfying,” she said.
“I’ve had a life-long journey with doing art. It’s been an exploration and adventure all along the way,” she added. “It isn’t necessarily the finished product, it’s in the doing.”
Lovell, born and raised in Brownsburg, now resides in North Terre Haute. She also is a member of Wabash Valley Art Guild and St. Mary-of-the Woods Art Guild.
Another example of her work is a painting in the Arts Illiana Gallery Small Art Show.
Contact the artist at eelovell@gmail.com.
For more RCAA information visit RiverCityArt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.