Artists still can submit artwork for the Arts Illiana Gallery exhibition, “Desiderata,” scheduled to open Sept. 4, 2020. The deadline to submit work is midnight on Friday, Aug. 21.
The “Desiderata” theme is based on the well-known poem of the same title by Terre Haute poet Max Erhmann. “Desiderata” is Latin for “things desired.” The exhibition is open to all artists in North America.
Enter at www.artsilliana.com and click on the gallery link on the home page. The “Desiderata” prospectus and online entry form are located on the gallery page. Questions regarding the exhibition can be directed to artsillianagallery@gmail.com.
Art gallery director Michael Tingley will conduct a Facebook Live opening for the exhibition. After the virtual opening Arts Illiana hopes to open the gallery to the public. Face masks will be required and numbers visiting the gallery will be limited for physical distancing. The public can watch for Arts Illiana to post the announcement of the gallery opening with a schedule of days and times. This information will be available on Arts Illiana’s website and Facebook pages as well as posted on the entrance to Arts Illiana at 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute.
“…in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul,” Ehrmann wrote.
Arts Illiana hopes artists find inspiration from this quote and other lines from Ehrmann’s poem and share their work in the upcoming exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.