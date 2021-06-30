Arts Illiana will open its 2021 “Landscapes” Exhibition with a in-person reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at its gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. in downtown Terre Haute.
The reception is free and open to the public. No food will be served.
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks.
The exhibition includes 83 works of art from 44 artists from 16 states. Guest curators are a mother/daughter duo, Vivian Scheihing and Camila Mora. The curators reside in Paris, France, and Spain, respectively. In total, there were 175 entries from 51 artists.
Scheihing holds an MA in Fine Art (painting) from the Royal College of Art. Prior to the RCA she studied at the Bellas Artes in Santiago, Chile. Her art is in several private collections such as the British Art Council, the Hayward Gallery, the Fond National d’Art Contemporain and the Chilean Museum of Contemporary Art.
Scheihing has had numerous solo and group exhibitions in the United States, France, Chile, Cuba, the UK, Sweden and Germany. More info can be found at vivianscheihing.com.
Mora has a BA in Architecture from the School of Architecture, Cities and Territories, Paris, France and an MA in Fine Art from the Royal College of Art, London, UK. Mora has had solo and group exhibitions in the UK, France, Chile, and Italy and has directed two documentaries.
More info can be found at camilamora.org.
Both guest curators’ work will be featured in the North Gallery at Arts Illiana during the run of “Landscapes” — July 2 through Sept. 17.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to celebrating “Landscapes” and welcoming the public to the gallery’s first in-person opening since February of 2020, Arts Illiana will also be celebrating Michael Tingley’s retirement as gallery director.
Tingley joined Arts Illiana in 2015 as the first director in the newly renovated galleries. His artistic talents and curating expertise have contributed to the Arts Illiana Gallery being held in high regard locally, regionally and nationwide. Through his guidance, the gallery now has online entry capabilities. Tingley secured guest curators from across North America and into Europe and brought their work to be featured in the North Gallery. During the pandemic, he shifted work to be featured on artsilliana.org and opened those exhibitions with Facebook Live presentations.
