Arts Illiana and the Wabash Valley Art Guild invite artists in the Wabash Valley to participate in the inaugural 41|40 Sixth Street Arts Festival, which will be June 6.
This year marks the 41st anniversary for the Wabash Valley Art Guild and the 40th anniversary for Arts Illiana. The organizations are collaborating to celebrate their anniversaries by bringing an arts festival to the newly established 41|40 Arts & Cultural District.
The festival will include an artists’ market on Sixth Street between Wabash and Cherry in downtown Terre Haute.
Artists in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark and Edgar in Illinois are eligible to apply to participate in the artist market. Artist applications are available at Arts Illiana, 23 North Sixth Street in Terre Haute or a link to the application can be accessed on the welcome page of artsilliana.org. Entry deadline is April 24.
The application includes entry criteria, and artists may call Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or email info@artsilliana.org with questions.
Arts Illiana is the arts council for the Wabash Valley, and the Wabash Valley Art Guild is a group of artists who meet monthly and organize exhibitions throughout the year.
The 41|40 Arts & Cultural District includes downtown Terre Haute and was awarded statewide designation in December 2018 by the Indiana Arts Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.