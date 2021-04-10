Artists invited to enter Wabash Valley Art Guild spring show

Wabash Valley Art Guild has partnered with the Vigo County Historical Society Museum to present the Art Guild’s annual spring show May 7 and 8 in the museum at 929 Wabash Ave.
Admission to view the show on the third floor is free. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 with an artist’s reception and awards ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8. The third floor is accessible by elevator and restrooms are nearby.
WVAG also will celebrate its 41st year as a group founded in 1980 by Florence and Norman Ratliff.
All Wabash Valley artists are invited to enter three pieces of artwork in the show.
Entry fee is $35 for nonmembers; $25 for Art Guild and River City Art Association members.
An entry form with payment must be mailed by April 24 to WVAG, P.O. Box 3958, Terre Haute, IN 47803.
Title card information for entries must include title, medium, price, name and contact number, and be emailed to fishart4@aol.com by April 30.
WVAG officers reserve the right to reject any artwork deemed objectionable or displayed in an unsuitable manner. For a full prospectus and entry form, like the Wabash Valley Art Guild on Facebook and watch for a post with a link to download.
