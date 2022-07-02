Kara Cress grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. She is a graduate of Prairie State College in visual communications and Eastern Illinois University in graphic design. As a graphic designer, Cress has designed continuously in the Wabash Valley for more than 35 years, and has won several state and national awards.
After spending so much time in the structured graphic design world, Cress decided it was time to rekindle her original love of drawing and painting.
“Three years ago I converted a bedroom into a small studio and I’m trying to loosen up and find my style,” Cress said. “I guess it’s, ‘who do I want to be now that I’m grown-up?’”
Cress is interested in all things creative, and is currently exploring abstract and “lots of color.” Many of her art pieces involve nature and florals. Much of her current work is done in watercolor and acrylic.
Cress is a new member of River City Art Association, but has had artwork in the Wabash Valley Juried Art Exhibition, Arts Illiana Small Show and Trees, Inc., Photography.
