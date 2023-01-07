The River City Art Association Artist of the Month for January is Debra Butler, who is now exhibiting at the Vigo County Library main branch. After growing up in Terre Haute, Butler lived and worked in Southern California for 45 years before relocating back to Indiana with her husband for retirement three years ago.
A self-taught photographer from an early age, taking photographs in her spare time and on vacations as she continued her legal career, Butler first began exhibiting photographs locally in 2021. Her photographs have been seen in over a dozen local exhibits, including the Swope Art Museum, the Arts Illiana Gallery and a virtual exhibit for the library in September 2021. Butler’s work can also be seen in the Vigo County Parks and Recreation calendar for 2023.
Her photography documents beautiful and serene places, as well as capturing images of stark nature, wildlife and historical architecture. Butler said she has selected a few favorite photographs of tropical and cactus flowers and wild creatures specifically for the library show, including a rare photograph of a Pacific rattlesnake, a bobcat and a bear which were taken in her Los Angeles County backyard. She also shares views of two well-known locations in Los Angeles County for the month-long exhibit.
Her exhibit will be on display at the Vigo County Library’s main branch lobby through Jan. 31.
