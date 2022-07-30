Art Spaces, Inc. is seeking an artist or artist team interested in creating an engaging and impactful work for Herz-Rose Park, located in the center of the Ryves Neighborhood in Terre Haute. It is intended that the work be completed in 2023.
To apply for this project, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
Art Spaces is working with The City of Terre Haute and Land Stewards Design Group and other community members to reimagine the park in order to add and update amenities and new accessible pathways. Determining sites for integration of public art will be part of this process.
The selected artist or artist team will be asked to conduct a site visit and will have the opportunity to talk with local project partners about the best site for a new public sculpture. The expenses of this visit will be covered by Art Spaces.
One or more finalists will be selected.
The intention of this project is to provide an exciting new cultural attraction and increase access to the arts for people of all ages living in or visiting the Wabash Valley, while being particularly attentive to ideas that will best serve neighborhood residents.
Art Spaces is a non-profit organization in Terre Haute. Its mission is to provide public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy that reflects the diversity of the Wabash Valley.
