Art Spaces annual luncheon April 7

Wabash Valley Art Spaces will host Debbie Millbern Powers, author of "Meeting Her Match," as guest speaker for the 2022 Art Spaces Annual Noon Luncheon on April 7 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Reservations are required and the fee is $45 per person
Attendees will gather with friends or co-workers in a festive spring setting to consider a personal, heartwarming and compelling memoir with themes that still resonate today.
Published in 2014, "Meeting Her Match" is inspired by Powers’ journey through the world of women’s sports, both as a player and a coach, before and after the implementation of Title IX. The book was awarded First Place in the 2014 Royal Palm Literary competition, and was a Finalist in the 2015 International Book Awards.
Graduating college shortly after Title IX became law, Powers began her 33-year teaching and coaching career. She immersed herself into coaching high school girls, and found renewed passion and joy in providing them competitive sports opportunities that she had been denied. After a few years of teaching high school, she was offered the position of assistant professor and head women’s basketball coach at Ball State University, where she taught and coached until her retirement in 2006.
Reservations are required and seating is limited. Reserve by March 31, through wabashvalleyartspaces.com or by calling Art Spaces at 812-235-2801. Tickets are $45 per person or $320 for a table for eight (through a single payment only).
Proceeds from the event will support projects and programs of Art Spaces, Inc. Hometown Savings Bank is sponsoring the luncheon.
