Oil paintings by Sharon Hawk, Wabash Valley Art Guild’s September Artist of the Month, will be featured on the Vigo County Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Hawk said play is an important part of her creativity. New materials, new art tools, new techniques … she has to get it, buy it, and try it out. In addition, being a recycler is nothing new for Hawk.
Don’t throw anything away, find a way to use it in your artwork, she said, noting there is little room to work in her studio. That said, one media often won’t work for her ever changing interests.
As an elementary art teacher for 41 years in Sullivan — known then as Mrs. Hayward — she worked for more than 20 years in watercolor. For the last eight years, her primary media choice for painting has been oil … because she had not used it before.
Due to the wait time on oil, and a short patience, she often has several paintings started at one time and a few sitting around waiting to be finished.
In addition to her recent Art Guild membership, Hawk also is a member and the Education and Gallery Director” of the Sullivan Area Art Guild. Promoting and supporting the importance of visual arts is a priority for Hawk at the gallery on the Sullivan town square. Since retirement, she has taught several adult and children art classes.
Hawk said she paints for herself. The challenge, creativity, and the joy she feels are her motivators. She doesn’t make art to please others. If someone else finds her work pleasing, or it brings them joy, it is like a pat on the back and an affirmation that she is doing something right.
Regardless, Hawk said she will continue to create, think, and make messes ... for her own great fun.
