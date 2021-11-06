Art Guild's November artist of the month showcased in Vigo library

Local artist Donna Pomfret is Wabash Valley Art Guild’s November Artist of the Month at the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
“I have loved art all of my life,” said Pomfret, an Indiana State University alumna with a degree in art.
“My work is largely inspired by nature, particularly mountains,” she said. “I draw inspiration from the California landscape, where my sister lives.
“I love visiting California because it is full of natural beauty and places to explore. I don’t like to sit still!”
Though a bit abstract in nature, Pomfret’s work is full of vibrant color that catches the eye.
Pomfret was an art teacher for several years. After retiring from teaching, she worked at MAB Paints in Terre Haute. For more details on Pomfret and other artists, like Wabash Valley Art Guild on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.