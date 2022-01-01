Art Guild's January artist at Vigo library makes the ordinary extraordinary

Artwork featured in the Vigo County Public Library lobby this month reflects Laura Mason’s ability to make the ordinary extraordinary.
Like many artists, Mason loves to explore different media and motifs. Besides watercolor, she has worked with collages, prints, mixed media, 3-D pieces and now, weavings.
Throughout her career, Mason has taught first through 12th grade, presented workshops and classes for adults, judged art exhibits, and taught creative writing and poetry. She painted under the mentorship of Louise Hansen for almost a decade, then taught watercolor and drawing non-credit classes for 15 years at Indiana State University.
In 2018, artist Cathie Laska instructed Mason on nature weavings using short tree branches and yarn — and Mason was inspired! Sixty weavings later, Mason had a solo show at The Gallery in Clabber Girl.
Weaving is meditative, Mason said, taking her several days to complete just one. Her grandkids help her collect just the right branches for each weaving, and she uses unique yarns that she found on her travels to other countries.
A charter member of Wabash Art Guild Guild since 1980, Mason belongs to several art organizations. The Guild’s Artist of the Month display can be viewed during regular library hours through Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.