October Artist of the Month for the Wabash Valley Art Guild is member Cathie Laska, who joined the WVAG this spring and has since enjoyed its many activities, including the AOTM exhibit in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
Laska was an elementary art teacher for 36 years with the Vigo County School Corp. and has been interested in art all of her life. Being an art teacher made it necessary for her to be familiar with many art techniques and materials, and that is why she likes to work in many media, such as drawing, painting, weaving, felting and photography.
Laska began weaving over 35 years ago and has enjoyed the many techniques that weaving offers. After taking a few classes in textiles at Indiana University, she wanted to continue her weaving and was fortunate to purchase a 4-harness counterbalance loom from a friend. After some adjustments, she began weaving away.
Laska joined the Wabash Valley Weaver’s Guild, and met others who were interested in weaving, including Ada Hodge, a veteran weaver and great mentor to the younger weavers in the guild. Hodge approached weaving in a serious way, assigning homework and reminding the weavers to keep good records of all their work, which has been helpful for future reference, Laska said.
Laska continues to weave, and has branched out to felting as a form of expression. Both forms are on display this month.
