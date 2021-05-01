The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will resume their Art and Soul Creation Guild sessions on May 5 and 6. All art lovers with a desire to recharge their creativity are invited to participate.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitates the program created to support individuals in their artistic endeavors. Sessions, at least for the first six months, will have a structure. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. In addition, participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
All sessions are offered twice — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, and repeated 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
To attend any or all sessions, guild membership is required.
The annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5.
To become a member, contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org, or log on to Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.