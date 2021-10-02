The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invites artists of all experience levels to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild.
The third full year of the guild sessions began in September and the next monthly sessions are scheduled Oct. 6 and 7.
Annual guild membership is $30, to be paid at the time of registration, with an additional $5 class fee being collected at the beginning of each session that a participant attends.
All sessions are offered twice, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of each month and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. the following Thursday.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitates the meetings. Participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
“The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a large portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
To become a member or for more information on guild activities, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
