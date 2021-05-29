All art lovers with a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to the return of the Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The congregation will resume the program on June 2 and 3 with Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitator at each event. These guild sessions, at least for the next six months, will have a structure, she said. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. In addition, participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
All sessions are offered twice, on the first Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and repeated on the first Thursday of the month, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To attend any or all of the sessions, each artist must become a guild member. An annual membership fee is $30. Each session that a member attends will cost $5.
For membership, contact Jeanne Frost at jfrost@spsmw.org or 812-535-2952 or go to the event at Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
